4141 W Alex Loop

Amenities

Don't miss this lovely convenient location,premium,beautiful large corner lot surrounded by green grass, trees & mountains.Combined living/dining room,greatroom with huge kitchen,pantry,eating area & island.Master bedroom on 1st floor,2 huge bedrooms upstairs(one w/walk in closet,one w/two closets)along w/linen closet & laundry shoot.Upgraded carpet & tile in all the right places,large fenced grass backyard w/viewing fence to greenbelt behind,bright open architecture w/vaulted ceilings, sky lights,bay window,covered patio,garage rear access door to trash & RV gate,dual sinks,vanity & separate tub/shower & walk-in closet off Master,upstairs jack/jill bathroom w/dual sinks,blackout shades/ceiling fans,oversized garage,gas stub-out BBQ,separate air conditioning units