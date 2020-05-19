All apartments in Phoenix
4141 W Alex Loop

4141 West Alex Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4141 West Alex Loop, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Don't miss this lovely convenient location,premium,beautiful large corner lot surrounded by green grass, trees & mountains.Combined living/dining room,greatroom with huge kitchen,pantry,eating area & island.Master bedroom on 1st floor,2 huge bedrooms upstairs(one w/walk in closet,one w/two closets)along w/linen closet & laundry shoot.Upgraded carpet & tile in all the right places,large fenced grass backyard w/viewing fence to greenbelt behind,bright open architecture w/vaulted ceilings, sky lights,bay window,covered patio,garage rear access door to trash & RV gate,dual sinks,vanity & separate tub/shower & walk-in closet off Master,upstairs jack/jill bathroom w/dual sinks,blackout shades/ceiling fans,oversized garage,gas stub-out BBQ,separate air conditioning units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 W Alex Loop have any available units?
4141 W Alex Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 W Alex Loop have?
Some of 4141 W Alex Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 W Alex Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4141 W Alex Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 W Alex Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4141 W Alex Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4141 W Alex Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4141 W Alex Loop offers parking.
Does 4141 W Alex Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 W Alex Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 W Alex Loop have a pool?
No, 4141 W Alex Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4141 W Alex Loop have accessible units?
No, 4141 W Alex Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 W Alex Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 W Alex Loop has units with dishwashers.
