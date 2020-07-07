Rent Calculator
4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 AM
4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue
4138 West Sweetwater Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4138 West Sweetwater Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
SUPER HOME, LIGHT AND BRIGHT, NEWER KITCHEN , NEWER BATHROOMS TWO TONE PAINT, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, TILE THROUGH OUT. LARGE BACKYARD FOR THOSE ''BBQ'S'' , RV SLAB, NO HOA .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue have any available units?
4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue have?
Some of 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue offers parking.
Does 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue have a pool?
No, 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4138 W SWEETWATER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
