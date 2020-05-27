All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4138 East Bluefield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4138 East Bluefield Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:56 PM

4138 East Bluefield Avenue

4138 East Bluefield Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1292736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4138 East Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4138 East Bluefield Avenue have any available units?
4138 East Bluefield Avenue has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4138 East Bluefield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4138 East Bluefield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4138 East Bluefield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4138 East Bluefield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4138 East Bluefield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4138 East Bluefield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4138 East Bluefield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4138 East Bluefield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4138 East Bluefield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4138 East Bluefield Avenue has a pool.
Does 4138 East Bluefield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4138 East Bluefield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4138 East Bluefield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4138 East Bluefield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4138 East Bluefield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4138 East Bluefield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4138 East Bluefield Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity