BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME LOCATED NEAR POPULAR SHEA & TATUM! THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME OFFERS NICE PRIVATE POOL W/ POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. DAZZLING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND ALL APPLIANCES. MASTER BATHROOM AND HALL BATHROOM HAS BEEN REMODELED WITH TILE AND GRANITE. NICE FRONT AND BACK LANDSCAPE WITH MATURE TREES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4137 E ALAN Lane have any available units?
4137 E ALAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 E ALAN Lane have?
Some of 4137 E ALAN Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 E ALAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4137 E ALAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.