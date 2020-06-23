All apartments in Phoenix
4130 E Alta Vista Rd
4130 E Alta Vista Rd

4130 East Alta Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

4130 East Alta Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Braemar South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a freshly painted 3 bedroom/2 bath home with new carpet! Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Two-car garage. Big back yard with covered patio. Washer and dryer hookup off patio in back.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 E Alta Vista Rd have any available units?
4130 E Alta Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 E Alta Vista Rd have?
Some of 4130 E Alta Vista Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 E Alta Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4130 E Alta Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 E Alta Vista Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4130 E Alta Vista Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4130 E Alta Vista Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4130 E Alta Vista Rd offers parking.
Does 4130 E Alta Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4130 E Alta Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 E Alta Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 4130 E Alta Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4130 E Alta Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 4130 E Alta Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 E Alta Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4130 E Alta Vista Rd has units with dishwashers.
