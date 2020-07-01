4128 N 22nd St - 10

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

$1,150.00 / month

AVAILABLE NOW



2 Bed 1 Bath 810 sqft Built in 1960



Do Not Delay making your arrangements to see this beautiful property.

These 2 bedroom, 1 bath units are brand new from the roof to the floor and everything in between including cabinetry, quartz counters, brushed nickel finishes, high end stainless appliances with Ice and Water dispensers, and full size washers and dryers in each unit.

And don't forget the large patios with storage closets, or the covered parking. And all this just south of the Biltmore.

Proudly offered by Arizona Investment & Management, LLC

Licensed in the State of Arizona

Come see this wonderful mid century property which has undergone a remarkable transformation. All units have been totally updated with the newest finishes, and feature 2 bedrooms, 1 brand new bathroom



Also includes stainless appliances, full size washers and dryers in each unit, and spacious patios.



Lease Terms 12 Months



$1150 + $50 for water plus tax



$600.00 security deposit



Please contact Alexis 602-763-6614

