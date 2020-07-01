All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4128 N 22nd St - 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4128 N 22nd St - 10
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

4128 N 22nd St - 10

4128 North 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4128 North 22nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
East Morningside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
$1,150.00 / month
AVAILABLE NOW

2 Bed 1 Bath 810 sqft Built in 1960

Do Not Delay making your arrangements to see this beautiful property.
These 2 bedroom, 1 bath units are brand new from the roof to the floor and everything in between including cabinetry, quartz counters, brushed nickel finishes, high end stainless appliances with Ice and Water dispensers, and full size washers and dryers in each unit.
And don't forget the large patios with storage closets, or the covered parking. And all this just south of the Biltmore.
Proudly offered by Arizona Investment & Management, LLC
Licensed in the State of Arizona
Come see this wonderful mid century property which has undergone a remarkable transformation. All units have been totally updated with the newest finishes, and feature 2 bedrooms, 1 brand new bathroom

Also includes stainless appliances, full size washers and dryers in each unit, and spacious patios.

Lease Terms 12 Months

$1150 + $50 for water plus tax

$600.00 security deposit

Please contact Alexis 602-763-6614
Come see this wonderful mid century property which has undergone a remarkable transformation. All units have been totally updated with the newest finishes, and feature 2 bedrooms, 1 brand new bathroom, stainless appliances, full size washers and dryers in each unit, and spacious patios.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 N 22nd St - 10 have any available units?
4128 N 22nd St - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 N 22nd St - 10 have?
Some of 4128 N 22nd St - 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 N 22nd St - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
4128 N 22nd St - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 N 22nd St - 10 pet-friendly?
No, 4128 N 22nd St - 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4128 N 22nd St - 10 offer parking?
Yes, 4128 N 22nd St - 10 offers parking.
Does 4128 N 22nd St - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4128 N 22nd St - 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 N 22nd St - 10 have a pool?
No, 4128 N 22nd St - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 4128 N 22nd St - 10 have accessible units?
No, 4128 N 22nd St - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 N 22nd St - 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 N 22nd St - 10 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College