4125 West El Caminito Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

4125 West El Caminito Drive

4125 West El Caminito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4125 West El Caminito Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $135/month concession off the $1,625 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,490!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Neutral colors throughout! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
Appliances will be installed with a signed leased.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 West El Caminito Drive have any available units?
4125 West El Caminito Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4125 West El Caminito Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4125 West El Caminito Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 West El Caminito Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 West El Caminito Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4125 West El Caminito Drive offer parking?
No, 4125 West El Caminito Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4125 West El Caminito Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 West El Caminito Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 West El Caminito Drive have a pool?
No, 4125 West El Caminito Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4125 West El Caminito Drive have accessible units?
No, 4125 West El Caminito Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 West El Caminito Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 West El Caminito Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4125 West El Caminito Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4125 West El Caminito Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
