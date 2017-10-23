Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue
4123 East Coolbrook Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4123 East Coolbrook Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Really cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Close to freeways and shopping and Paradise Valley Pool. Easy yard maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue have any available units?
4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue have?
Some of 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue offers parking.
Does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue has a pool.
Does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College