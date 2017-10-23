All apartments in Phoenix
4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue

4123 East Coolbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4123 East Coolbrook Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Really cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Close to freeways and shopping and Paradise Valley Pool. Easy yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue have any available units?
4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue have?
Some of 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue offers parking.
Does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue has a pool.
Does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4123 E COOLBROOK Avenue has units with dishwashers.

