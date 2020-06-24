All apartments in Phoenix
4120 N 21ST Street
4120 N 21ST Street

4120 N 21st St · No Longer Available
Location

4120 N 21st St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
East Morningside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Stunning Boutique Apartment in the Biltmore area This highly sought after area is known for it's shopping as well as the amazing dining opportunities it has to offer. This beautiful spacious 1 bedroom is located in a gated community and has been completely remodeled inside and out to perfection. From the moment you drive up you'll love the look of your new home and you'll be amazed at the beauty of this home w/ white cabinets, black granite countertops, stainless appliances and stained concrete floors this home is gorgeous and stunning! You can enjoy grilling on the BBQ in the grassy courtyard area! Gated Community, covered parking, and washer/dryer inside your home. Includes all appliances. Centrally located area, not far from downtown or from all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 N 21ST Street have any available units?
4120 N 21ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4120 N 21ST Street have?
Some of 4120 N 21ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 N 21ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
4120 N 21ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 N 21ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 4120 N 21ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4120 N 21ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 4120 N 21ST Street offers parking.
Does 4120 N 21ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4120 N 21ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 N 21ST Street have a pool?
No, 4120 N 21ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 4120 N 21ST Street have accessible units?
No, 4120 N 21ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 N 21ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 N 21ST Street has units with dishwashers.
