4120 N 21ST Street

Stunning Boutique Apartment in the Biltmore area This highly sought after area is known for it's shopping as well as the amazing dining opportunities it has to offer. This beautiful spacious 1 bedroom is located in a gated community and has been completely remodeled inside and out to perfection. From the moment you drive up you'll love the look of your new home and you'll be amazed at the beauty of this home w/ white cabinets, black granite countertops, stainless appliances and stained concrete floors this home is gorgeous and stunning! You can enjoy grilling on the BBQ in the grassy courtyard area! Gated Community, covered parking, and washer/dryer inside your home. Includes all appliances. Centrally located area, not far from downtown or from all that Old Town Scottsdale has to offer.