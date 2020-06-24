Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4120 E COCHISE Road
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:08 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4120 E COCHISE Road
4120 East Cochise Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4120 East Cochise Road, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Includes washer/dryer and fridge. Rent amount includes tax/admin.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4120 E COCHISE Road have any available units?
4120 E COCHISE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4120 E COCHISE Road have?
Some of 4120 E COCHISE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4120 E COCHISE Road currently offering any rent specials?
4120 E COCHISE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 E COCHISE Road pet-friendly?
No, 4120 E COCHISE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4120 E COCHISE Road offer parking?
No, 4120 E COCHISE Road does not offer parking.
Does 4120 E COCHISE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4120 E COCHISE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 E COCHISE Road have a pool?
No, 4120 E COCHISE Road does not have a pool.
Does 4120 E COCHISE Road have accessible units?
No, 4120 E COCHISE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 E COCHISE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 E COCHISE Road has units with dishwashers.
