Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4118 W BEVERLY Road
Last updated May 22 2019 at 9:54 AM

4118 W BEVERLY Road

4118 West Beverly Road · No Longer Available
Location

4118 West Beverly Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 BD 2.5 BA 2536 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN ARTESA IN LAVEEN. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN, DOUBLE OVEN AND GAS STOVE, NEUTRAL TILE AND UPGRADED CARPET, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, 3 CAR TANDEM GARAGE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN BATHROOMS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 W BEVERLY Road have any available units?
4118 W BEVERLY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 W BEVERLY Road have?
Some of 4118 W BEVERLY Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 W BEVERLY Road currently offering any rent specials?
4118 W BEVERLY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 W BEVERLY Road pet-friendly?
No, 4118 W BEVERLY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4118 W BEVERLY Road offer parking?
Yes, 4118 W BEVERLY Road offers parking.
Does 4118 W BEVERLY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 W BEVERLY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 W BEVERLY Road have a pool?
No, 4118 W BEVERLY Road does not have a pool.
Does 4118 W BEVERLY Road have accessible units?
No, 4118 W BEVERLY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 W BEVERLY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 W BEVERLY Road has units with dishwashers.
