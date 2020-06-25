4 BD 2.5 BA 2536 SQ. FT SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN ARTESA IN LAVEEN. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN, DOUBLE OVEN AND GAS STOVE, NEUTRAL TILE AND UPGRADED CARPET, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, 3 CAR TANDEM GARAGE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN BATHROOMS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4118 W BEVERLY Road have any available units?
4118 W BEVERLY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 W BEVERLY Road have?
Some of 4118 W BEVERLY Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 W BEVERLY Road currently offering any rent specials?
4118 W BEVERLY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.