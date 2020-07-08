4117 East Vernon Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HUGE irrigated lot - over 1/3 acre! 2 bedroom/2 bath single story home near 40th St and Thomas. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite tile countertop. French doors out to covered patio. Large living room w/shutters and wood burning fireplace. Travertine and wood-look tile throughout, no carpet! Master bath with walk in shower and duel sinks. Second bathroom with tiled shower/tub combo. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Large backyard has beds for gardening and beautiful mature trees. Pets depending on owner approval.



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,243.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.