All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4117 East Vernon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4117 East Vernon Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:40 PM

4117 East Vernon Avenue

4117 East Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4117 East Vernon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE irrigated lot - over 1/3 acre! 2 bedroom/2 bath single story home near 40th St and Thomas. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite tile countertop. French doors out to covered patio. Large living room w/shutters and wood burning fireplace. Travertine and wood-look tile throughout, no carpet! Master bath with walk in shower and duel sinks. Second bathroom with tiled shower/tub combo. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Large backyard has beds for gardening and beautiful mature trees. Pets depending on owner approval.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,243.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 East Vernon Avenue have any available units?
4117 East Vernon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 East Vernon Avenue have?
Some of 4117 East Vernon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 East Vernon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4117 East Vernon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 East Vernon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4117 East Vernon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4117 East Vernon Avenue offer parking?
No, 4117 East Vernon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4117 East Vernon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 East Vernon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 East Vernon Avenue have a pool?
No, 4117 East Vernon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4117 East Vernon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4117 East Vernon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 East Vernon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 East Vernon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College