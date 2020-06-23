4115 E ALTADENA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 2 bdrm/2 bath Patio home located in the very popular Springs guard gated community with lush common areas & green grass front yards. Heated community pool & spa, lighted tennis courts. Formal entry, living room w/fireplace, dining room, upgraded kitchen w/granite tops. Spacious master w/king bed & walk-in closet and queen bed in guest room. Full size interior laundry. Parking slab in front & only a 1/2 block from community pool & spa. Close to PV Mall, Stonecreek golf course & endless dining options.