Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4115 E ALTADENA Avenue

4115 East Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4115 East Altadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bdrm/2 bath Patio home located in the very popular Springs guard gated community with lush common areas & green grass front yards. Heated community pool & spa, lighted tennis courts. Formal entry, living room w/fireplace, dining room, upgraded kitchen w/granite tops. Spacious master w/king bed & walk-in closet and queen bed in guest room. Full size interior laundry. Parking slab in front & only a 1/2 block from community pool & spa. Close to PV Mall, Stonecreek golf course & endless dining options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue have any available units?
4115 E ALTADENA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue have?
Some of 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4115 E ALTADENA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 E ALTADENA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
