4113 E TOPEKA Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM
1 of 5
4113 E TOPEKA Drive
4113 East Topeka Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4113 East Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME!! FRESH PAINT,NEWER CARPET AND VINYL. VAULTED CEILINGS,SPLIT FLOOR PLAN..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4113 E TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
4113 E TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4113 E TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 4113 E TOPEKA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4113 E TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4113 E TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 E TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4113 E TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4113 E TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4113 E TOPEKA Drive offers parking.
Does 4113 E TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 E TOPEKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 E TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
No, 4113 E TOPEKA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4113 E TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4113 E TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 E TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 E TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.
