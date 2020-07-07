4112 N 69th

Amenities
Newly renovated two story condo unit available for immediate move in. This beautiful home offers granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, new ceiling fans, new flooring and two upstairs bedrooms have access to the patio that has a stairwell down to the bottom patio.
STATUS: Occupied until 3/31/2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Allowed
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
More Information:
AREA INFORMATION: 67th Ave and Indian School
FLOORING: Carpet and tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 carport
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: range, microwave, dishwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1984
YARD: Patio
Additional Amenities:
Ceiling Fan
Disposal
W/D Hookups Only