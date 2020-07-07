All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4112 N 69th

4112 North 69th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4112 North 69th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/860c4e200e ----

Newly renovated two story condo unit available for immediate move in. This beautiful home offers granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, new ceiling fans, new flooring and two upstairs bedrooms have access to the patio that has a stairwell down to the bottom patio.

STATUS: Occupied until 3/31/2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Allowed

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive text or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: 67th Ave and Indian School
FLOORING: Carpet and tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 1 carport
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: range, microwave, dishwasher
PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1984
YARD: Patio
Additional Amenities:

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee and city sales tax
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 N 69th have any available units?
4112 N 69th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 N 69th have?
Some of 4112 N 69th's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 N 69th currently offering any rent specials?
4112 N 69th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 N 69th pet-friendly?
Yes, 4112 N 69th is pet friendly.
Does 4112 N 69th offer parking?
Yes, 4112 N 69th offers parking.
Does 4112 N 69th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 N 69th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 N 69th have a pool?
No, 4112 N 69th does not have a pool.
Does 4112 N 69th have accessible units?
No, 4112 N 69th does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 N 69th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 N 69th has units with dishwashers.

