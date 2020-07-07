4112 N 69th

Amenities

Newly renovated two story condo unit available for immediate move in. This beautiful home offers granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, new ceiling fans, new flooring and two upstairs bedrooms have access to the patio that has a stairwell down to the bottom patio.



STATUS: Occupied until 3/31/2019



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Allowed



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION: 67th Ave and Indian School

FLOORING: Carpet and tile

GARAGE/PARKING: 1 carport

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: range, microwave, dishwasher

PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1984

YARD: Patio

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee and city sales tax

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



