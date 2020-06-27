All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4112 E Saint Anne Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

4112 E Saint Anne Avenue

4112 East Saint Anne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4112 East Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042
University Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,566 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE5002924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue have any available units?
4112 E Saint Anne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue have?
Some of 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4112 E Saint Anne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue offer parking?
No, 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue has a pool.
Does 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4112 E Saint Anne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College