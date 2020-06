Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move in Ready! Open and Spacious Floorplan. Great room floor plan. Freshly painted with vaulted ceilings. Cozy fireplace, carpet and tile in all the right places. Large yard with RV gate. You won't be dissapointed, won't last long. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS