Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4108 N 22ND Street
4108 N 22nd St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4108 N 22nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ADORABLE 1 BEDROOM WITH BONUS ROOM WITH ENCLOSED BARN DOORS.GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, SPACIOUS KITCHEN AREA AND PRIVATE LAUNDRY AREA WITH ACCESS DOOR TO PARKING.THIS IS A MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4108 N 22ND Street have any available units?
4108 N 22ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4108 N 22ND Street have?
Some of 4108 N 22ND Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4108 N 22ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
4108 N 22ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 N 22ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 4108 N 22ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4108 N 22ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 4108 N 22ND Street offers parking.
Does 4108 N 22ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 N 22ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 N 22ND Street have a pool?
No, 4108 N 22ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 4108 N 22ND Street have accessible units?
No, 4108 N 22ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 N 22ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 N 22ND Street has units with dishwashers.
