4108 N 105th Dr
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 13
4108 N 105th Dr
4108 North 105th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4108 North 105th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath home - Application fee is $45 per adult. Landlord approval required for pets ($25/month for 1st pet, $10/month for any additional pets). No aggressive pets or breeds are allowed.
(RLNE4679246)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4108 N 105th Dr have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4108 N 105th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4108 N 105th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 N 105th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 N 105th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4108 N 105th Dr offer parking?
No, 4108 N 105th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4108 N 105th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 N 105th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 N 105th Dr have a pool?
No, 4108 N 105th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4108 N 105th Dr have accessible units?
No, 4108 N 105th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 N 105th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 N 105th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 N 105th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 N 105th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
