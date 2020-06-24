All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive

4107 West Whispering Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4107 West Whispering Wind Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310
Upland Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in great north Phoenix location. Plush carpets, tile entry, fireplace, custon oak cabinets, beveled countertops. Minutes from I-17/Loop 101. Refrigerator and Washer Dryer included. Please add 2.2% City of Glendale Tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have any available units?
4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have?
Some of 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive offers parking.
Does 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have a pool?
No, 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have accessible units?
No, 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive has units with dishwashers.

