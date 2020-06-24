4107 West Whispering Wind Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310 Upland Hills
Beautiful home in great north Phoenix location. Plush carpets, tile entry, fireplace, custon oak cabinets, beveled countertops. Minutes from I-17/Loop 101. Refrigerator and Washer Dryer included. Please add 2.2% City of Glendale Tax.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have?
Is 4107 W WHISPERING WIND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
