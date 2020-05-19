Rent Calculator
4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:44 PM
4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue
4107 East Saint Charles Avenue
·
No Longer Available
4107 East Saint Charles Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042
University Meadows
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
LIGHT AND BRIGHT, CLOSE TO I-10 OR ASU.LARGE REAR YARD FOR THOSE BBQ'S, KITCHEN REMODELED RECENTLY.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue have any available units?
4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue have?
Some of 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue offers parking.
Does 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue have a pool?
No, 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4107 E SAINT CHARLES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
