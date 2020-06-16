4106 E CHAMBERS Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Light, Bright and Open with Vaulted Ceilings & Lots of Windows. Open, Eat-in, Island Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Large Pantry & Refrigerator Included. Separate Living Room and Family Room with Decorative Shelving and Niches & Formal Dining Room. Huge Master with Double Door Entry, Bay Window & His & Hers Closets. Loft Area is a Perfect Den, Office or Upstairs Living Area. Newer Paint Throughout and 18 Inch Tile in the Downstairs All in Neutral Colors. Block Privacy Fence, Outdoor Patio and Very Low Maintenance Landscape. Two Car Garage, Upstairs Laundry, Gated Community in a Convenient Area! Pets at Owner's Discretion, Sorry No Section 8. Applicants to have at least a 600 Credit Score to be Considered.