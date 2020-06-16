All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

4106 E CHAMBERS Street

4106 East Chambers Street · (602) 692-6968
Location

4106 East Chambers Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1881 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Light, Bright and Open with Vaulted Ceilings & Lots of Windows. Open, Eat-in, Island Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Large Pantry & Refrigerator Included. Separate Living Room and Family Room with Decorative Shelving and Niches & Formal Dining Room. Huge Master with Double Door Entry, Bay Window & His & Hers Closets. Loft Area is a Perfect Den, Office or Upstairs Living Area. Newer Paint Throughout and 18 Inch Tile in the Downstairs All in Neutral Colors. Block Privacy Fence, Outdoor Patio and Very Low Maintenance Landscape. Two Car Garage, Upstairs Laundry, Gated Community in a Convenient Area! Pets at Owner's Discretion, Sorry No Section 8. Applicants to have at least a 600 Credit Score to be Considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 E CHAMBERS Street have any available units?
4106 E CHAMBERS Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4106 E CHAMBERS Street have?
Some of 4106 E CHAMBERS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 E CHAMBERS Street currently offering any rent specials?
4106 E CHAMBERS Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 E CHAMBERS Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4106 E CHAMBERS Street is pet friendly.
Does 4106 E CHAMBERS Street offer parking?
Yes, 4106 E CHAMBERS Street does offer parking.
Does 4106 E CHAMBERS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 E CHAMBERS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 E CHAMBERS Street have a pool?
No, 4106 E CHAMBERS Street does not have a pool.
Does 4106 E CHAMBERS Street have accessible units?
No, 4106 E CHAMBERS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 E CHAMBERS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4106 E CHAMBERS Street has units with dishwashers.
