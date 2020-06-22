All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4101 West Purdue Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4101 West Purdue Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4101 West Purdue Avenue

4101 West Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4101 West Purdue Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Newcastle Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,730 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 West Purdue Avenue have any available units?
4101 West Purdue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 West Purdue Avenue have?
Some of 4101 West Purdue Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 West Purdue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4101 West Purdue Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 West Purdue Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4101 West Purdue Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4101 West Purdue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4101 West Purdue Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4101 West Purdue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 West Purdue Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 West Purdue Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4101 West Purdue Avenue has a pool.
Does 4101 West Purdue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4101 West Purdue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 West Purdue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 West Purdue Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College