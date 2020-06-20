41 East Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool bbq/grill

This beautiful 4 bd,3 bath home has over 2300 sq ft of awesome living space. Bright and clean with wood flooring, cozy fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with all appliances, breakfast nook and large pantry, nice walk in closets, security system and much more to offer the selective renter. Covered patio with built in barbecue overlooks sparkling pool, inviting you family and friends to relax!! 2 space carport offers plenty of parking space. Pool service included and owner will consider a small pet. This is a great home waiting for you and wont last long!!



Call 480.267.6126 for more information. Visit www.rpmpin.com for application process.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.