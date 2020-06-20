All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
41 East Myrtle Avenue
41 East Myrtle Avenue

41 East Myrtle Lane · (480) 351-3855
Location

41 East Myrtle Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Central Corridor

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2337 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This beautiful 4 bd,3 bath home has over 2300 sq ft of awesome living space. Bright and clean with wood flooring, cozy fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with all appliances, breakfast nook and large pantry, nice walk in closets, security system and much more to offer the selective renter. Covered patio with built in barbecue overlooks sparkling pool, inviting you family and friends to relax!! 2 space carport offers plenty of parking space. Pool service included and owner will consider a small pet. This is a great home waiting for you and wont last long!!

Call 480.267.6126 for more information. Visit www.rpmpin.com for application process.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 East Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
41 East Myrtle Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 East Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 41 East Myrtle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 East Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
41 East Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 East Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 East Myrtle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 41 East Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 41 East Myrtle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 41 East Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 East Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 East Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 41 East Myrtle Avenue has a pool.
Does 41 East Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 41 East Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 41 East Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 East Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
