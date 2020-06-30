Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
409 W Mountain Sky Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:35 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
409 W Mountain Sky Avenue
409 West Mountain Sky Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
409 West Mountain Sky Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue have any available units?
409 W Mountain Sky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue have?
Some of 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 W Mountain Sky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue offer parking?
No, 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue have a pool?
No, 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College