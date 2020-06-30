All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 29 2020 at 4:35 PM

409 W Mountain Sky Avenue

409 West Mountain Sky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

409 West Mountain Sky Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue have any available units?
409 W Mountain Sky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue have?
Some of 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 W Mountain Sky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue offer parking?
No, 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue have a pool?
No, 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 W Mountain Sky Avenue has units with dishwashers.

