Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Highly upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath fully remodeled townhouse. Open floorplan with 20x20 tile in all living spaces and wood loling tile flooring in the bedrooms. Open kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & Granite Slab Countertops, stunning bathrooms and walk in closets in both bedrooms. Single level end unit with covered parking spot immediately outside. 3 outdoor patios. Close to community pool/spa. Great location with easy access to 101 & I-17. Will not last! Call today 623-337-0057.