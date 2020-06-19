All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 408 E PECAN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
408 E PECAN Road
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

408 E PECAN Road

408 East Pecan Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

408 East Pecan Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Granite kitchen, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Enclosed patio, 2 car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 E PECAN Road have any available units?
408 E PECAN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 E PECAN Road have?
Some of 408 E PECAN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 E PECAN Road currently offering any rent specials?
408 E PECAN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 E PECAN Road pet-friendly?
No, 408 E PECAN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 408 E PECAN Road offer parking?
Yes, 408 E PECAN Road offers parking.
Does 408 E PECAN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 E PECAN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 E PECAN Road have a pool?
No, 408 E PECAN Road does not have a pool.
Does 408 E PECAN Road have accessible units?
No, 408 E PECAN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 408 E PECAN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 E PECAN Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College