Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 408 E PECAN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
408 E PECAN Road
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
408 E PECAN Road
408 East Pecan Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
408 East Pecan Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Granite kitchen, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, Enclosed patio, 2 car garage!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 E PECAN Road have any available units?
408 E PECAN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 408 E PECAN Road have?
Some of 408 E PECAN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 408 E PECAN Road currently offering any rent specials?
408 E PECAN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 E PECAN Road pet-friendly?
No, 408 E PECAN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 408 E PECAN Road offer parking?
Yes, 408 E PECAN Road offers parking.
Does 408 E PECAN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 E PECAN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 E PECAN Road have a pool?
No, 408 E PECAN Road does not have a pool.
Does 408 E PECAN Road have accessible units?
No, 408 E PECAN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 408 E PECAN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 E PECAN Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College