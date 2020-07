Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Just freshly painted inside ! New granite counter tops! new vinyl wood floors! Black and stainless appliances! New dual pane low e windows! A/C was put in 2 years ago! Double garage and storage room! Indoor laundryroom with courtesy washer and dryer! Ceiling fans in most rooms! Separate livingroom and familyroom incase you want to use one as an office! Large covered patio and playset for kids! Easy care yard,above ground garden box!