All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4056 West Camino Acequia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4056 West Camino Acequia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4056 West Camino Acequia

4056 West Camino Acequia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4056 West Camino Acequia, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,128 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and hardwood flooring in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4056 West Camino Acequia have any available units?
4056 West Camino Acequia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4056 West Camino Acequia have?
Some of 4056 West Camino Acequia's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4056 West Camino Acequia currently offering any rent specials?
4056 West Camino Acequia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4056 West Camino Acequia pet-friendly?
Yes, 4056 West Camino Acequia is pet friendly.
Does 4056 West Camino Acequia offer parking?
Yes, 4056 West Camino Acequia offers parking.
Does 4056 West Camino Acequia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4056 West Camino Acequia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4056 West Camino Acequia have a pool?
No, 4056 West Camino Acequia does not have a pool.
Does 4056 West Camino Acequia have accessible units?
No, 4056 West Camino Acequia does not have accessible units.
Does 4056 West Camino Acequia have units with dishwashers?
No, 4056 West Camino Acequia does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College