Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

405 W SANDRA Terrace

405 West Sandra Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

405 West Sandra Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning TURTLE CREEK home with POOL Service INCLUDED! Single Story, tasteful and clean inside ready for move in. Great location in the community. (above ground spa not included in rental)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 W SANDRA Terrace have any available units?
405 W SANDRA Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 W SANDRA Terrace have?
Some of 405 W SANDRA Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 W SANDRA Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
405 W SANDRA Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 W SANDRA Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 405 W SANDRA Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 405 W SANDRA Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 405 W SANDRA Terrace offers parking.
Does 405 W SANDRA Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 W SANDRA Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 W SANDRA Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 405 W SANDRA Terrace has a pool.
Does 405 W SANDRA Terrace have accessible units?
No, 405 W SANDRA Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 405 W SANDRA Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 W SANDRA Terrace has units with dishwashers.

