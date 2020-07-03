405 W CAMPO BELLO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't Miss this amazing home at a Great location! Very Desirable very quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to shopping, minutes to loop 101,I-17,51 freeways.Close to shopping malls and restaurants, also sport activities for kids, Lots of groceries stores, and parks. This home has an open floor plan, is a single level with 3 large bedrooms plus den/office that could be 4th bedroom. Your new home is Freshly painted inside with beautiful laminate floors, New kitchen stainless steal appliances, Vaulted ceiling, ceiling fans. The Master bedroom has separate exit. No carpet, laminate and tile floors.Large extended patio.3 car garage,RV gate, RV parking.