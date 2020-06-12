4042 W POLLACK Street

Amenities

What a fantastic home with a beautiful pool! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with new paint throughout. This home offers a living room, family room, dining room and a loft!!! 1/2 bath located downstairs for guests. Kitchen is open to dining room and family room, perfect for entertaining. Family room leads to back yard with a beautiful pool! Home includes all appliances and is ready to be rented. Master closet is huge with a great shoe rack. The views of the mountains from the master and backyard are gorgeous. Your clients will not be disappointed! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!!!!