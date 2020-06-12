All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

4042 W POLLACK Street

4042 West Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Location

4042 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
What a fantastic home with a beautiful pool! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with new paint throughout. This home offers a living room, family room, dining room and a loft!!! 1/2 bath located downstairs for guests. Kitchen is open to dining room and family room, perfect for entertaining. Family room leads to back yard with a beautiful pool! Home includes all appliances and is ready to be rented. Master closet is huge with a great shoe rack. The views of the mountains from the master and backyard are gorgeous. Your clients will not be disappointed! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 W POLLACK Street have any available units?
4042 W POLLACK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4042 W POLLACK Street have?
Some of 4042 W POLLACK Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4042 W POLLACK Street currently offering any rent specials?
4042 W POLLACK Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 W POLLACK Street pet-friendly?
No, 4042 W POLLACK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4042 W POLLACK Street offer parking?
No, 4042 W POLLACK Street does not offer parking.
Does 4042 W POLLACK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4042 W POLLACK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 W POLLACK Street have a pool?
Yes, 4042 W POLLACK Street has a pool.
Does 4042 W POLLACK Street have accessible units?
No, 4042 W POLLACK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 W POLLACK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4042 W POLLACK Street has units with dishwashers.
