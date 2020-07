Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

One bedroom for rent newly renovated.. vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, new shower surround. One assigned parking spot per unit, no laundry facility on site. Unit is available for immediate move in!



Water sewer and trash is included

Electric will not be included



Spots nearby: Church's Chicken, Mariscos Bahia Guaymas, Hermoso Skatepark, Burger king, Gas stations, Dollar tree.



Total move in costs $1466.68



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider