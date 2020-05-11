All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4042 S 44TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4042 S 44TH Way
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

4042 S 44TH Way

4042 South 44th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4042 South 44th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Great 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse with a spacious floor plan. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry. Upstairs you have full bathroom and bedrooms. Home also has private patio with shed for extra storage. Community pool and parks - schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 S 44TH Way have any available units?
4042 S 44TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4042 S 44TH Way have?
Some of 4042 S 44TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4042 S 44TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
4042 S 44TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 S 44TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 4042 S 44TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4042 S 44TH Way offer parking?
No, 4042 S 44TH Way does not offer parking.
Does 4042 S 44TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4042 S 44TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 S 44TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 4042 S 44TH Way has a pool.
Does 4042 S 44TH Way have accessible units?
No, 4042 S 44TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 S 44TH Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4042 S 44TH Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College