All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4034 East Danbury Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4034 East Danbury Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4034 East Danbury Road

4034 East Danbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4034 East Danbury Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move-in by October 15th and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 East Danbury Road have any available units?
4034 East Danbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4034 East Danbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
4034 East Danbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 East Danbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4034 East Danbury Road is pet friendly.
Does 4034 East Danbury Road offer parking?
No, 4034 East Danbury Road does not offer parking.
Does 4034 East Danbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4034 East Danbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 East Danbury Road have a pool?
No, 4034 East Danbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 4034 East Danbury Road have accessible units?
No, 4034 East Danbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 East Danbury Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4034 East Danbury Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4034 East Danbury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4034 East Danbury Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College