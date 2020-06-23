All apartments in Phoenix
4028 S 15th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4028 S 15th St

4028 South 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4028 South 15th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eeda9790d6 ----
Spacious one bedroom one bath apartment located in a quiet community. Close to shopping and much more! First month rent only $300!

Sorry, no pets.

Summary of Requirements
2 years excellent landlord history: Landlord references or on-time mortgage history. At least two years of verifiable contractual rental history from a third-party landlord, or home ownership. References must be from an unbiased source; no roommates, family or friends. Your application may be denied for: Two or more late payments within one year, rental history reflecting past due and unpaid rent, or rental references demonstrating lease violations.
Income 2.5-3x rent: We require one month of recent pay stubs or tax forms from your accountant. High debts, collections and liens will have an impact. We count income from all adults on the lease.
Credit: Our credit reporting company provides us with a ?FICO? score for renters. The better your credit score, the better your chances! Bankruptcies must be discharged. We have a minimum credit score of 500.
Pets: Pets & breeds are dependent on the owner?s wishes. Additional pet fees and security deposits may be required. All pets must be fixed, adult and friendly. Dogs must be approved by the owner and management. A pet profile from petscreener.com must be submitted with the application.
We check criminal records. Ask us for further information.
Are you ready to sign and pay rent and deposit within the next 24 hours?

Move-In Costs
First Full Month?s rent plus 2% administrative fee and applicable taxes
Full Security Deposit
$125.00 New Lease Administrative Fee
$125.00 Pet Administrative Fee (when applicable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

