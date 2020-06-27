All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4022 S 45TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4022 S 45TH Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:01 PM

4022 S 45TH Street

4022 South 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4022 South 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This is a perfect place to call Home , 2 story town home with Washer/Dryer hook ups in storage area , private patio and assigned parking on site . Freshly painted and nice flooring through out whole home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 S 45TH Street have any available units?
4022 S 45TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 S 45TH Street have?
Some of 4022 S 45TH Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 S 45TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4022 S 45TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 S 45TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4022 S 45TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4022 S 45TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4022 S 45TH Street offers parking.
Does 4022 S 45TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 S 45TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 S 45TH Street have a pool?
No, 4022 S 45TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4022 S 45TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4022 S 45TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 S 45TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4022 S 45TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College