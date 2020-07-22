4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue

5 BD 2.5 BA 3370 SQ. FT 2 STORY HOME IN VINEYARD COMMONS IN LAVEEN. TILE AND NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT, FORMAL LIVING/DINING ROOMS, 2 WAY FIREPLACE, UPSTAIRS LOFT AREA, MASTER SUITE HAS SEP SHOWER AND TILED STALL SHOWER, BACK YARD WITH GRASS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
