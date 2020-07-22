All apartments in Phoenix
4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue

4018 West Saint Anne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4018 West Saint Anne Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 BD 2.5 BA 3370 SQ. FT 2 STORY HOME IN VINEYARD COMMONS IN LAVEEN. TILE AND NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT, FORMAL LIVING/DINING ROOMS, 2 WAY FIREPLACE, UPSTAIRS LOFT AREA, MASTER SUITE HAS SEP SHOWER AND TILED STALL SHOWER, BACK YARD WITH GRASS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue have any available units?
4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue have?
Some of 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 W SAINT ANNE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
