Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO --
4018 West Camino Del Rio
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
4018 West Camino Del Rio, Phoenix, AZ 85310
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
New Paint, new carpet, new blinds --- neat and clean, great location
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- have any available units?
4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- have?
Some of 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- currently offering any rent specials?
4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- pet-friendly?
No, 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- offer parking?
Yes, 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- offers parking.
Does 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- have a pool?
No, 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- does not have a pool.
Does 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- have accessible units?
No, 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 W CAMINO DEL RIO -- has units with dishwashers.
