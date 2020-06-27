Rent Calculator
4018 N 88TH Lane
4018 N 88TH Lane
4018 North 88th Lane
·
4018 North 88th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85037
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3bedroom/2bath rental home. Updated lighting, fresh neutral paint, newer AC, 2 car garage, low maintenance landscape - a perfect place to call home!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4018 N 88TH Lane have any available units?
4018 N 88TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4018 N 88TH Lane have?
Some of 4018 N 88TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4018 N 88TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4018 N 88TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 N 88TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4018 N 88TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4018 N 88TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4018 N 88TH Lane offers parking.
Does 4018 N 88TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 N 88TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 N 88TH Lane have a pool?
No, 4018 N 88TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4018 N 88TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 4018 N 88TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 N 88TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4018 N 88TH Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
