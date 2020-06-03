4016 W PEDRO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom house in Montana Vista. Built in 2010, this two-story offers granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, a loft and a 2-car garage. Master Bedroom has a retreat and a covered balcony for beautiful South Mountain views. Security system installed. Easy to maintain backyard with no neighbors behind and a greenbelt view fencing. Very quiet community close to Aguila Golf Course and Cesar Chavez Lake and Park. Walking distance to excellent schools ( Elementary, Middle and High School). 20 min drive from Downtown Phoenix.