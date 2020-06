Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

HUGE upgraded home in Desert Ridge built in 2011. The home features an open concept with a large great room that opens to the kitchen. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The home also has a large master suite with 3 additional large bedrooms. Located in Paradise Valley School District, with A+ schools Desert Trails Elementary, Explorer Middle School and Pinnacle High School.