Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4014 S 44th Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4014 S 44th Way
4014 S 44th Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4014 S 44th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy home with 3 bedrooms upstairs, kitchen living rooms downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4014 S 44th Way have any available units?
4014 S 44th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 4014 S 44th Way currently offering any rent specials?
4014 S 44th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 S 44th Way pet-friendly?
No, 4014 S 44th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4014 S 44th Way offer parking?
No, 4014 S 44th Way does not offer parking.
Does 4014 S 44th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 S 44th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 S 44th Way have a pool?
No, 4014 S 44th Way does not have a pool.
Does 4014 S 44th Way have accessible units?
No, 4014 S 44th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 S 44th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 S 44th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 S 44th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 S 44th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
