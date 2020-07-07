All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4014 S 44th Way

4014 S 44th Way · No Longer Available
Location

4014 S 44th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy home with 3 bedrooms upstairs, kitchen living rooms downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 S 44th Way have any available units?
4014 S 44th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4014 S 44th Way currently offering any rent specials?
4014 S 44th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 S 44th Way pet-friendly?
No, 4014 S 44th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4014 S 44th Way offer parking?
No, 4014 S 44th Way does not offer parking.
Does 4014 S 44th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 S 44th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 S 44th Way have a pool?
No, 4014 S 44th Way does not have a pool.
Does 4014 S 44th Way have accessible units?
No, 4014 S 44th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 S 44th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 S 44th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 S 44th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 S 44th Way does not have units with air conditioning.

