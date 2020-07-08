Rent Calculator
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:15 AM
1 of 12
4012 N 15th Ave - 03
4012 North 15th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4012 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Large unit nice patio covered parking
Small well maintained property just off Indian School and 15th Ave. Close to schools and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 have any available units?
4012 N 15th Ave - 03 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 have?
Some of 4012 N 15th Ave - 03's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 currently offering any rent specials?
4012 N 15th Ave - 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 pet-friendly?
No, 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 offer parking?
Yes, 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 offers parking.
Does 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 have a pool?
No, 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 does not have a pool.
Does 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 have accessible units?
No, 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 N 15th Ave - 03 does not have units with dishwashers.
