All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4011 N 40TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4011 N 40TH Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

4011 N 40TH Place

4011 North 40th Place · (602) 525-3224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4011 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2209 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
. This beautifully, fully furnished 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath is located in the heart of it all in Arcadia. The Chef's kitchen with all new stainless appliances. Spacious bedrooms throughout. The Master suite has a California king bed and sleeper sofa, his & hers walk-in closets, oversized walk in shower, dual sinks, luxury master jetted tub & private toilet room. The other 3 bedrooms all include TV's w/ access to Netflix, Hulu & Direct TV. Equipped with 1 queen, 2 full beds, 1 single bed, and a pullout couch. The living & dining room include a very comfortable large sofa, seating & table. With its Resort like backyard entertainment comes easy. Its amenities include: oversized pebble-t

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 N 40TH Place have any available units?
4011 N 40TH Place has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 N 40TH Place have?
Some of 4011 N 40TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 N 40TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
4011 N 40TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 N 40TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 4011 N 40TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4011 N 40TH Place offer parking?
No, 4011 N 40TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 4011 N 40TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 N 40TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 N 40TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 4011 N 40TH Place has a pool.
Does 4011 N 40TH Place have accessible units?
No, 4011 N 40TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 N 40TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4011 N 40TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4011 N 40TH Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity