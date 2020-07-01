All apartments in Phoenix
4010 West Irwin Avenue
4010 West Irwin Avenue

4010 West Irwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4010 West Irwin Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 3/2.5 home with updated paint, tile floors, like new carpet, spacious kitchen with expansive living room transition flow, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, upper level game room area space, 2 car garage, over sized back yard with mature trees, private patio, walking paths with near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

