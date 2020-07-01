4010 West Irwin Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated game room carpet

wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 3/2.5 home with updated paint, tile floors, like new carpet, spacious kitchen with expansive living room transition flow, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, upper level game room area space, 2 car garage, over sized back yard with mature trees, private patio, walking paths with near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.