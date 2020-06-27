All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4006 West Carter Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4006 West Carter Road
Last updated September 18 2019 at 12:27 AM

4006 West Carter Road

4006 West Carter Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4006 West Carter Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 West Carter Road have any available units?
4006 West Carter Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4006 West Carter Road currently offering any rent specials?
4006 West Carter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 West Carter Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 West Carter Road is pet friendly.
Does 4006 West Carter Road offer parking?
No, 4006 West Carter Road does not offer parking.
Does 4006 West Carter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 West Carter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 West Carter Road have a pool?
No, 4006 West Carter Road does not have a pool.
Does 4006 West Carter Road have accessible units?
No, 4006 West Carter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 West Carter Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 West Carter Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 West Carter Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 West Carter Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College