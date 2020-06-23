All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4004 E HAMBLIN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4004 E HAMBLIN Drive

4004 East Hamblin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4004 East Hamblin Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great Split Floor Plan 3 Bed / 2 Bath House in Desert Ridge. Large Great Room w/Vaulted Ceilings. Nicely Landscaped Yard with Grass in Back , Covered Patio & Pool. Very Close To School's , Dining & Desert Ridge District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive have any available units?
4004 E HAMBLIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive have?
Some of 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4004 E HAMBLIN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive offers parking.
Does 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive has a pool.
Does 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4004 E HAMBLIN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College