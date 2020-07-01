All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4003 E MORELAND Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4003 E MORELAND Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM

4003 E MORELAND Street

4003 E Moreland St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4003 E Moreland St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move-In Ready, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home, tile throughout, includes stove (electric) microwave, refrigerator, inside laundry (washer and dryer). Includes water, trash and sewer. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4003 E MORELAND Street have any available units?
4003 E MORELAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4003 E MORELAND Street have?
Some of 4003 E MORELAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4003 E MORELAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
4003 E MORELAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 E MORELAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 4003 E MORELAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4003 E MORELAND Street offer parking?
No, 4003 E MORELAND Street does not offer parking.
Does 4003 E MORELAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4003 E MORELAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 E MORELAND Street have a pool?
No, 4003 E MORELAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 4003 E MORELAND Street have accessible units?
No, 4003 E MORELAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 E MORELAND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 E MORELAND Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College