Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4003 E MORELAND Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 12:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4003 E MORELAND Street
4003 E Moreland St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4003 E Moreland St, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move-In Ready, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home, tile throughout, includes stove (electric) microwave, refrigerator, inside laundry (washer and dryer). Includes water, trash and sewer. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4003 E MORELAND Street have any available units?
4003 E MORELAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4003 E MORELAND Street have?
Some of 4003 E MORELAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4003 E MORELAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
4003 E MORELAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4003 E MORELAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 4003 E MORELAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4003 E MORELAND Street offer parking?
No, 4003 E MORELAND Street does not offer parking.
Does 4003 E MORELAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4003 E MORELAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4003 E MORELAND Street have a pool?
No, 4003 E MORELAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 4003 E MORELAND Street have accessible units?
No, 4003 E MORELAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4003 E MORELAND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4003 E MORELAND Street does not have units with dishwashers.
