4002 E WESCOTT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Single level, NO HOA, 3 slab driveway, RV gate,fenced pool, extended rear patio, RV gate, B/I BBQ, outside fridge, misting system, outdoor ceiling fan, putting green or play area! Inviting wood flooring begins at living/dining, fireplace, upon entry. Kitchen designed w/ maple cabinets, eat in kitchen & open to family room. Master bath features oversize shower w/ seat, 2 sinks. Master bedroom is generous size, ceiling fan, 2 closets & private exit. 2nd bedrooms good size with W/I closets & ceiling fans. Outstanding Location! Desert Ridge, Paradise Valley & Scottsdale 101 Shopping Mall(s), Cave Creek, Carefree, Downtown Phoenix, Chase 1 Ballpark, Sky Harbor Airport, Scottsdale Airpark, Thompson Peak Hospital, Mayo, Phoenix Children's, Phoenix Open, Westworld Hwy 101 & 51 nearby!