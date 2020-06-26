All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:34 PM

4002 E WESCOTT Drive

4002 East Wescott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4002 East Wescott Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Single level, NO HOA, 3 slab driveway, RV gate,fenced pool, extended rear patio, RV gate, B/I BBQ, outside fridge, misting system, outdoor ceiling fan, putting green or play area! Inviting wood flooring begins at living/dining, fireplace, upon entry. Kitchen designed w/ maple cabinets, eat in kitchen & open to family room. Master bath features oversize shower w/ seat, 2 sinks. Master bedroom is generous size, ceiling fan, 2 closets & private exit. 2nd bedrooms good size with W/I closets & ceiling fans. Outstanding Location! Desert Ridge, Paradise Valley & Scottsdale 101 Shopping Mall(s), Cave Creek, Carefree, Downtown Phoenix, Chase 1 Ballpark, Sky Harbor Airport, Scottsdale Airpark, Thompson Peak Hospital, Mayo, Phoenix Children's, Phoenix Open, Westworld Hwy 101 & 51 nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 E WESCOTT Drive have any available units?
4002 E WESCOTT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 E WESCOTT Drive have?
Some of 4002 E WESCOTT Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 E WESCOTT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4002 E WESCOTT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 E WESCOTT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4002 E WESCOTT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4002 E WESCOTT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4002 E WESCOTT Drive offers parking.
Does 4002 E WESCOTT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 E WESCOTT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 E WESCOTT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4002 E WESCOTT Drive has a pool.
Does 4002 E WESCOTT Drive have accessible units?
No, 4002 E WESCOTT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 E WESCOTT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4002 E WESCOTT Drive has units with dishwashers.
